Kenny Omega opens up about the possibility of facing Kota Ibushi

The Golden Lovers, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, were one of the most entertaining tag teams in NJPW history. The last time The Golden Lovers worked together was back in 2018. Since then, both men have gone their separate ways and now represent their respective companies, NJPW for Ibushi, AEW for Omega.

Omega is the AEW World Champion and Kota Ibushi is the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. This has many fans calling for a match between the two men. Speaking to TalkSport, Kenny Omega discussed the possibility of potentially facing off against his good friend Ibushi. While he does not want to commit to anything just yet, Omega feels a match would be difficult given the current situation.

"I don’t want to say that these things are not going to happen or will happen. But, I will say one of the major obstacles and hurdles is that all companies involved have travel schedules and the major, major hurdle on the one side, if things were to happen over in Japan, is the mandatory two-week quarantine where you can’t do anything."

Kenny Omega and The Golden Star have been teasing a possible collaboration for some time now. However, Japan's COVID restrictions prevent this from happening. Anyone travelling into Japan is expected to complete a mandatory quarantine for two weeks.

This would prove to be a major obstacle for any future collaboration considering the touring schedule that New Japan has.

Kenny Omega has already faced a champion from another promotion

It is unfortunate that we may not get to see Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi reunite in a match against each other any time soon. However, The Cleaner does not have to look to Japan if he wishes to face a champion. He has already been involved in a match against IMPACT Wrestling champion Rich Swann.

Omega has already pinned Swann in a three-man tag team match at Hard to Kill. Perhaps he could challenge Swann to a match with both titles on the line. Would that be a match you would like to see? Let us know down below.