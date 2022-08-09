Kenny Omega teased for first-time ever dream match at non-AEW event

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has teased a huge first-time ever dream match with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo for the upcoming "TripleMania" event in Mexico City.

Omega was the AAA Mega Champion for over two years before he had to vacate the title due to a number of injuries that he is still rehabilitating from at the time of writing.

Before he vacated the belt, he was scheduled to defend it against Mexican sensation El Hijo Del Vikingo. However, that match never took place, and Vikingo won the vacant championship at that scheduled event.

However, that dream match may become a reality as AAA president Dorian Roldan announced at a press conference on Monday that Vikingo will defend his title against the winner of a fan vote, with Kenny Omega being one of the names pushed in the vote.

The other major AEW name mentioned was Rey Fenix, who recently pinned Vikingo at an AAA event, and is the current holder of both the AAA Latin American and World Cruiserweight Championships.

Kenny Omega is also nearing an AEW return as well

With the amount of injuries that he sustained, some fans wondered whether or not "The Cleaner" would ever be able to wrestle again.

However, fans won't have to wonder much longer as the former AEW World Champion is nearing a return along with a number of other high-profile names.

It's unclear what the plan for Kenny will be when he returns, however, with the introduction of the AEW Trios Championships to go along with The Young Bucks needing a partner for an upcoming tournament, this could be the way fans see "The Cleaner" back in All Elite Wrestling.

