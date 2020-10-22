Kris Statlander explains the origin of her 'alien' gimmick

Kris Statlander has a rather unique gimmick, as she appears as an 'alien' during her wrestling matches.

During her appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, Kris Statlander talked about how she came up with the 'alien' gimmick.

Kris Statlander on the 'alien' gimmick and her fascination with space

Kris Statlander revealed that it was not that she was a fan of the paranormal or UFOs, but rather she was a fan of space. She went on to say that she loved science while growing up and that she was committed to finding out more about space.

"I wouldn't say paranormal and UFOs. I am such a big fan of just space, and it's just such a mind-blowing concept. It just is forever and no one knows where it came from. No one knows where it starts or ends. There's so much mystery behind it, and it just fascinates me. And I've always loved just general science as well growing up. I got this space tattoo. So I'm committed."

Kris Statlander talked about her interest in place and stars. She talked about how she knew that she behaved oddly but she was really friendly. Kris Statlander admitted that anyone in AEW would be able to say how odd she really was.

"It's just something that I've always really loved to just sit and think about. I love looking at the stars and trying to see where constellations are. When I was in grade school, my high school had a planetarium in it. At, elementary school, sometimes you would take field trips to the high school to go to the planetarium, and I just remember that being my favorite thing ever for some reason. If you really want to make your brain hurt, just think about space and try and figure it out. I feel like sometimes, that's how I am. If you try to figure out what I'm all about... because I don't even know sometimes. It's just so random and odd."

"People say I'm one of the most awkward people they've ever met, and I'm very friendly, but I get it. I just do weird things all the time, and you can ask anybody that's been in the locker room with me. It's just the way I act, for some reason, it's just so strange, and I'll just do weird things. I got this obsession with just curling my lip like this, and I'll just do that all the time for no reason. It's so fun. When people give you a compliment, and you're like, I don't want to accept it. You're just like, thanks."

