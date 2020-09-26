Lance Archer signed with AEW earlier this year, choosing not to re-sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Archer is one of the best big men in the business and has made quite an impression in his short AEW career so far, despite losing his AEW World Championship match aganst Jon Moxley early on.

Lance Archer on why he chose to sign with AEW

Lance Archer talked with @WIncDaily about previously facing Jon Moxley in NJPW, taking the AEW Title from Moxley in October.



Full interview:https://t.co/UpkPnertkC@LanceHoyt@HausRebel pic.twitter.com/yfbj1oNHYx — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 24, 2020

Lance Archer was recently a guest on WrestlingINC Daily. During the interview, he opened up about his decision to sign with AEW:

I think it's one of those things, like I've always looked at life as steps in challenges, and I saw this as a next step and a new challenge. And AEW, even from the very beginning when the Bucks and Cody and Omega and those guys put together the first All In event and everything, I was in huge support of it just because I knew what it could do for the business professional wrestling. And then Tony Khan comes along and helps them start AEW as a whole, as a company. We're on TNT.

Everything that was happening with AEW in the world of professional wrestling and the worldwide attention that it was grabbing, for me, like I said, when it all came about, when the opportunity to sign with AEW came, and it came like out of nowhere.

Ask my CHOKESLAM victims. They know the feeling. https://t.co/XZ1l3FIx6N pic.twitter.com/7ZtxFmOxFj — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 20, 2020

Archer added that he had to choose between re-signing with New Japan or coming over to AEW and he chose the latter because it was a new challenge and a new opportunity. Archer added that even though he loves Japan, he opportinuty to come back home and be on US television helped him make up his mind:

I love Japan. I loved going out there and I love the fan base, and I loved everything that I was doing out there, but the opportunity to come home and to be on U.S. television and see my friends and family, the idea was to be able to tour the U.S. and be a part of that. H/T: WrestlingINC

Lance Archer was supposed to team up with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks on last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite but had to be pulled from the card following a positive COVID-19 test.