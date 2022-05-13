Latest AEW Double or Nothing 2022 match card

AEW Double or Nothing is an annual event held around May's Memorial Day and is one of the big four All Elite pay-per-views alongside Revolution, All Out, and Full Gear. This year it'll take place on May 29, 2022.

It was the inaugural pay-per-view produced by the company led by President Tony Khan and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes on May 25, 2019. The show took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, several months after AEW's creation.

Double or Nothing usually features title matches, singles matches, and tag team matches. However, the main flavor of the pay-per-view is Casino Battle Royale, wherein wrestlers compete for a world title shot.

After the 2019 opener, the event was held twice at Daily's Place at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the pandemic. This year, the show will return to Paradise, Nevada with the T-Mobile Arena as the venue.

With that in mind, what is the latest match card for Double or Nothing 2022?

HOOK and Danhausen will team up for the first time against Tony Nese and 'Smart' Mark Sterling on the Buy-In show. On the main show, the two finals for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments will take place.

EliteAEW®️🧬 @EIiteAEW



Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the World Championship. Buckle up.



#AEWDynamite The main-event of Double or Nothing is officially set.Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the World Championship. Buckle up. The main-event of Double or Nothing is officially set.Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the World Championship. Buckle up.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/f1gcdrMiYr

Wardlow will finally collide with MJF in a unique stipulation. If Mr. Mayhem loses, he can never sign another deal, but he will be released from MJF's contract if he wins.

Two title matches will feature in the show as Thunder Rosa will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb. Meanwhile, CM Punk will meet AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page.

As of this writing, no additional matches were added to the event. It remains to be seen which other wrestlers will be featured for the upcoming spectacle.

What happened at AEW Double or Nothing 2021?

At last year's Double or Nothing, Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes were victorious in their singles matches against Brian Cage and Anthony Ogogo. Darby Allin and Sting defeated The Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) in a non-titular tag team match.

Serena Deeb (NWA Women's Champion), The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Champion), Miro (TNT Champion), Dr. Britt Baker (AEW Women's Champion), and Kenny Omega (World Heavyweight Champion) successfully defended their respective titles against Riho, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Hikaru Shida, and Orange Cassidy and Pac.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Jericho and the squad outlast The Pinnacle in wild Stadium Stampede match



#DoubleOrNothing THE INNER CIRCLE ERA LIVES ONJericho and the squad outlast The Pinnacle in wild Stadium Stampede match THE INNER CIRCLE ERA LIVES ON 😤Jericho and the squad outlast The Pinnacle in wild Stadium Stampede match#DoubleOrNothing https://t.co/FL27aK3iGE

However, the highlight of last year's event was Jungle Boy's Casino Battle Royale victory against Christian Cage, much to the crowd's delight. In the main event, The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) defeated The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and MJF) in a Stadium Stampede Match.

What are your thoughts on the latest match card of Double or Nothing 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Angana Roy