5 things learned from AEW star Billy Gunn's Sportskeeda interview

Billy Gunn wears multiple hats in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer holds a behind-the-scenes position as a coach/producer, helping put together matches and mentoring younger, up-and-coming wrestlers on the roster.

In addition to his duties backstage, Billy Gunn still competes inside of the squared circle. The former D-Generation X member is part of the Gunn Club faction, competing in tag team matches with his sons Austin and Colten Gunn.

#5 Billy Gunn discusses if AEW can "take down" WWE

AEW has thrived since debuting in 2019, defeating WWE NXT in the 'Wednesday Night Wars' and doing record business so far in 2021.

When asked if All Elite Wrestling can "take down" WWE, Gunn stated that it was always better to have competition, with the Attitude Era being a great example of this:

"That's a good question and I don't think it's a "do we really want to take them down?" I mean, isn't it better that we just have competition? I think that's what made the Attitude Era and the thing with WCW and WWE good, is that there was competition. If you don't have any competition, these are my opinions, I feel we thrive on competition," said Billy Gunn.

Gunn also went on to declare that competition brings out the best in everybody. However, it's important that AEW continues to remain true to their identity:

"It's not a bad thing, it's a good thing because it brings out the best in everybody. Can we have just as good of a product as WWE? Yeah, we can. As long as we just be us. The minute we start to try to poke the bear or try to say we're better than them, I feel we're not concentrating on the best that AEW can do," added Gunn.

Despite WWE Chairman Vince McMahon not referring to AEW as competition, AEW President Tony Khan has consistently referred to World Wrestling Entertainment as their competitor. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

