"We're going to bust them boys a**" - Legendary tag team send ominous message to FTR teasing a huge rematch (Exclusive)

Former ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes have taken the opportunity to call out FTR for a third and final match in their epic trilogy.

"Dem Boys" and the "Top Guys" have beaten the color off of each other so far in their two classic matches at Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor in 2022.

The latter of which was a two-out-of-three falls match, which Dax Harwood called FTR's "Toughest Fight Ever" on social media once the dust had settled.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR A match full of receipts.

Our toughest fight ever.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam at the recent "Starrcast V" event, The Briscoes understood that they would have to earn their next shot at the ROH Tag Team Championships. However, they did say they would whoop some a** when that day comes.

“We’re going to have to earn this next one, we don’t get no automatic rematch clause from this one, but we’re going to earn this next one, and we’re going to bust them boys’ a**... excuse me a**es. I just didn’t want it to be singular, and there’s more than one a** involved that’s going to be getting whooped.” said Mark Briscoe [2:10-2:31]

Jay Brisoce also took the opportunity to stir the pot by stating that they would have beaten FTR had the referee not been knocked down during the match.

“Yeah, but the ref was knocked out though, we had fall two, I had him knocked out-we don’t need to talk about this s*** no more. It will work itself out.” said Jay Briscoe [2:00-2:09]

You can watch the full interview with "Dem Boys" right here:

FTR will appear at the "Quake by the Lake" edition of AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have taken a much-needed few weeks away from the ring following their match with The Briscoes. However, that is all set to change when they appear in the upcoming "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite.

It's unclear at the time of writing what the "Top Guys" will get up to, given the fact that Dax Harwood has also been rehabbing an injury in recent weeks. However, one thing's for certain, the AEW fanbase will be very happy to see FTR back in the ring.

What do you think the future holds for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

Edited by Rahul Madurawe