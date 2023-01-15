Legendary WWE referee takes a shot at AEW's Aubrey Edwards

Aubrey Edwards is one of the most popular officials in AEW. She is the only female referee in the promotion and has been with the company since day one. Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong has called out the All Elite Wrestling official following her performance during the main event of Rampage this past Friday.

The main event on the latest episode of Rampage was a street fight. The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo teamed up to take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.

Earlier in the match, Ruby Soho was busted open on her head. She began to bleed profusely, forming a crimson mask. The bleeding only got worse as the bout went on. Despite being beaten and bruised, the former WWE Superstar managed to pick up the win for her team by hitting the Destination Unknown finisher on Tay Melo.

Former WWE official Scott Armstrong took to Twitter to point out a major issue he had with the match. Being a referee himself, he was puzzled by the fact that Aubrey Edwards did not check up on Ruby Soho while she was on the mat bleeding.

"Ok…I have to ask, why is the Ref not checking on the human being bleeding on the mat? #RubySoho," Scott Armstrong tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Ruby Soho's tag team partner is set to face former AEW Women's Champion next week on Dynamite

Following a successful match at Rampage, Willow Nightingale is set to take on former women's champion Toni Storm on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Storm suffered a major loss last Wednesday in a tag team match against Britt Baker and current women's champion Jamie Hayter.

"Coming off of a brutal street fight on #AEWRampage, @willowwrestles will face former #AEW Women’s Champ #ToniStorm at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Fresno THIS WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!" All Elite Wrestling tweeted.

Toni Storm and Nightingale have teamed together in the past, but this will be the first time the two face each other in a one-on-one match.

What was your reaction to the Street Fight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes