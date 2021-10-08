2 AEW stars who should join a faction and 3 who should leave their current faction

In AEW, almost every competitor is involved with a faction. They are either official members or often team up with one. Japanese units such as Suzuki-gun appeared as the promotion broke down the forbidden door.

AEW has perfectly utilized the idea of groups to build up the roster. While less prominent wrestlers learn from the veterans, multiple faction members often create new stories.

Will Henderson @willh94 Two years ago today, @AEW debuted Dynamite on TNT from a sold out Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.A thread of my favorite pictures I snapped at that debut show, starting with the main event, where Mox attacked Kenny and the Inner Circle was born. Two years ago today, @AEW debuted Dynamite on TNT from a sold out Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.A thread of my favorite pictures I snapped at that debut show, starting with the main event, where Mox attacked Kenny and the Inner Circle was born. https://t.co/UpyGDpN0KV

However, certain stars are not yet fully a part of the groups they tag along with. On the other hand, some might consider breaking free of their factions for various reasons.

Here is a list of two AEW stars who need to join a faction and three who need to leave theirs.

#3 Needs to leave: AEW star Marko Stunt (The Jurassic Express)

Jurassic Express is a popular AEW faction. Here, Luchasaurus takes a leadership role, protecting members with phenomenal athleticism.

Jungle Boy has become a significant prospect for the company. Even MJF has mentioned him as a pillar of the company's future.

But Marko Stunt remains the odd man out. He brings nothing new to the table, often coming off as annoying when compared to his teammates!

Stunt may work better as a heel, leaving a spot open for another babyface to join the express.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy