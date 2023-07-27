Liv Morgan broke the internet once after being seen with AEW's MJF; here's the truth behind viral photo

WWE star Liv Morgan once shared a photo with AEW World Champion MJF that went viral and had fans talking about the kind of relationship they shared. Liv took to Twitter to post an image with MJF and titled it “Better than you.” Interestingly that is the same phrase that MJF once used when delivering his promos.

Liv Morgan and MJF

In an exclusive interview with the Metro, Liv shared the details behind the photo with the AEW star and said:

“Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually.”

She then went on to say that come 2024, which is the year that MJF’s contract with AEW will expire, he will make the right choice for his career and back him to be a star.

“When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star,” concluded the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Liv Morgan is out with a legitimate injury

Liv Morgan was ambushed by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley this week on RAW, and it has now been confirmed that it is a way of writing her off of television as she is nursing an actual injury.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that Liv is dealing with a shoulder injury, and it is because of that she has not been in action over the last few weeks. It will come as a huge disappointment for Morgan as she recently returned from an injury layoff.

Fans will certainly be hoping that her current injury is nothing long-term and that she can come back soon and continue her feud with Rhea Ripley.

