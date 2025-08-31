Major AEW Name to Turn Heel After Two Years and Join Jon Moxley in the Death Riders? Exploring the Possibility

Jon Moxley formed The Death Riders, who came together last year due to their shared vision of restoring AEW to its glory days. However, Moxley and his crew were met with resistance from the rest of the roster, who took exception to their methods.

Ad

There were many who stood up to the group, only to be put down viciously. Mox has made it clear that anyone who shares their vision can join the group. However, in recent weeks, Moxley has had his eye on Kris Statlander. Mox has taken a keen interest in Statlander over the past few weeks. Apart from Statlander, Mox is now starting to show interest in Daniel Garcia.

This week on Dynamite, Moxley faced off against Daniel Garcia and won after a tough contest. Following this match, the Death Riders members were engaged in an interesting conversation amongst themselves. This week on Collision, Garcia was set to face Blake Christian when Mox appeared out of nowhere and whispered some advice in the former TNT Champion's ear.

Ad

Trending

Garcia then went on to win his match. Following the bout, Tony Schiavone interviewed Garcia, who challenged Mox to a match next week. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir showed up ringside and accepted the challenge.

It looks like Mox may be taking some interest in Daniel Garcia, and after he beats him next week, The Purveyor of Violence could offer the former TNT Champion the chance to join his group by promising him championship wins. Garcia could then turn his back on Daddy Magic and accept Mox's offer, thereby turning heel for the first time in two years.

Ad

Ad

Dutch Mantell Give His Thoughts on a Recent Brutal Spot Involving Jon Moxley

At Forbidden Door, The Death Riders teamed with The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd to face the team of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Darby Allin in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

During the bout, Moxley's faction duct-taped Darby Allin to a chair before Jon took a fork and stabbed the former TNT Champion in the ear. Mox then pulled at the ear of Allin using the fork.

Ad

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager addressed the spot, stating that it was too brutal and could cause parents to turn their kids away from AEW programming.

"Oh my God. It was brutal looking ‘cause he was tied up. His arms tied down so he couldn’t get up to it, and he had something on his ear, working on it was brutal. But I think sometimes that works against you. It’s almost too brutal. And you know, there are some parents who like to peruse what their kids are watching. And that’s not for a kid to watch. So what if a kid watched that and knew where the toolbox was, and he went, and all of a sudden, he’s trying out on his little sister’s ear right there, right in front of you. Because he just saw it on TV."

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Garcia will join forces with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More