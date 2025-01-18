Major AEW star abandoning The Death Riders story to leave on a hiatus should NOT have been allowed

The Death Riders angle is the main storyline currently going on in AEW. Darby Allin is a major part of the storyline, but he'll be away from the Tony Khan-led promotion for some time.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the 32-year-old star is on hiatus from in-ring action because he has started training for his Mt. Everest climb. He was supposed to begin his climb last year. But he had to postpone his plans due to injuries.

The former TNT Champion is away from AEW and won't be featured in the company's weekly programming and PPVs for a number of months. Therefore, his absence from the Jacksonville-based could negatively impact The Death Riders storyline. Let's explore how this could happen.

The timing of Darby's absence isn't ideal

Darby Allin has been heavily featured in the storyline for the past few months. He's had an intense feud with Jon Moxley's Death Riders and has even squared off against them many times. There is a belief among the fans that he is the one who will eventually dethrone Jon Moxley. AEW has dropped hints many times in the past that the ex-AEW World Tag Team Champion is the one who would take down The One True King. But being away from AEW would jeopardize the whole angle.

Darby Allin's hiatus could risk the momentum of the story

As mentioned above in the article, Darby Allin isn't expected to return for several months. During his absence, many things in the Jacksonville-based promotion could change. The storyline is going on strong right now and it's also getting a good reception from the fans. Being a major part of the plot, the 2024 Royal Rampage winner's absence could risk the story's momentum.

Allin's absence from AEW could affect many stars' current runs

The Death Riders storyline has almost reached its peak and the fans are excitedly waiting for the climax of the story. Many stars such as Cope (Adam Copeland), FTR, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs and Jay White are interconnected to the storyline.

Although Allin is supposed to be the hero of the story, Tony Khan has incorporated many other top stars into the storyline to alleviate them and set them on a new course following the culmination of the story. But with the Washington native not being around, the storyline could witness some abrupt changes that could disturb the runs of those stars who are connected to it.

