Major AEW star was "almost detained" recently

The most recent edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Laredo, Texas, with the United States' second largest state being situated next to the Mexican border, but which All Elite Wrestling star almost got in trouble at the airport?

The star in question was former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who not only featured on the most recent edition of Dynamite but also confronted his most fearsome rival at the moment, Jon Moxley.

Page also picked up a quick and convincing victory over Kip Sabian, who thought he might have gotten the upper hand by attacking Hangman backstage, but it didn't affect the former world champion.

However, Hangman Page almost didn't make it to the show, as he explained in a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore that his desire to not want to board three different flights almost landed him in Mexico.

“I almost got detained at the border last night too, yeah. I might’ve ended up in Mexico by accident. I still don’t know. I had to go through a border crossing check and someone in the car who is not an American citizen didn’t have their passport… I fly into San Antonio and then drove two-and-a-half hours to Laredo because Laredo would have been three flights and that’s just too many." (H/T PWMania)

Page also expressed his confusion at the fact that he had to go through a border crossing checkpoint without crossing a border at all.

"It doesn’t make sense, I don’t know. You tell me. You’re from Laredo, you tell me how I went through a border crossing without crossing a border, I don’t know. But we did, we almost got detained but, I’m here. I am not in prison in America or Mexico. I’m doing well.” (H/T PWMania)

Hangman Page will face Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution

During his confrontation with Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page tried to convince Mox to have one more match with him, given that the third match they had ended in Page being rolled up by Moxley.

After initially telling Hangman Page that his answer was no, Moxley was convinced, but on one condition: their final match would be a Texas Death Match.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite A Texas Deathmatch has been set for Hangman vs Moxley @ Revolution! A Texas Deathmatch has been set for Hangman vs Moxley @ Revolution!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/U8rRuhTGw7

The bout was later confirmed by AEW president Tony Khan, marking the fourth time in the company's history that a Texas Death Match will take place. Hangman Page is unbeaten in the stipulation with two wins over Adam Cole and Lance Archer, whereas Moxley lost his one and only match of its type against Archer in 2021.

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes