Major AEW star namedrops Triple H and WWE Executive on Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, commonly known as MJF, namedropped Triple H and Nick Khan.

This was Friedman's first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, as he unveiled a new design for the world title. He also spoke about the 'bidding war' of 2024.

Over the last few months, MJF has been vocal about jumping to WWE once his current contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires. This isn't the first time he has publicly mentioned The Game and Nick Khan.

MJF's segment on Dynamite ended with him surprisingly betraying William Regal, the man who helped him win the world title at Full Gear in the first place.

At the event, Regal betrayed Jon Moxley by providing MJF with the brass knuckles he used to hit the now-former world champion. An injured Regal was assisted by Bryan Danielson. Despite the drama within the Blackpool Combat Club, the latter has been loyal to the 54-year-old.

Friedman is currently set to defend the world championship against Ricky Starks in his first title defense at the upcoming Winter Is Coming show. Starks won the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament by beating Ethan Page.

However, the idea of MJF feuding with Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson was teased down the road, as he namedropped both men during his promo.

