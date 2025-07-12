Major AEW star to return after 485 days at All In and cost Adam Cole the TNT Championship? Exploring the chances!

Adam Cole is set to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In: Texas in a marquee match. The match was made official after Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia at the 100th episode of Collision to earn the title shot. There is a chance that a major star could make his long-awaited return in Texas to cost Cole the match.

The star is none other than Cole's former Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Wardlow. After Cole revealed himself as The Devil at AEW Worlds End, he formed the Undisputed Kingdom along with Wardlow, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Roderick Strong. The faction was short-lived and didn't find much success.

Wardlow's last appearance took place at an episode of Dynamite in March 2024 where he lost a match to Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. He went on hiatus after the bout and it was later revealed in September by Matt Taven that he suffered a knee injury.

Wardlow could make his long-awaited return at All In: Texas to cost Adam Cole his TNT Championship. The star wasn't treated very well by Cole during his time in his faction, and he could seek revenge for that by costing him the title. This could kickstart a rivalry between the two after the event in Texas.

While there has been no official word about Wardlow's return status, this could be one of the surprises Tony Khan could pull in Texas.

Wardlow provides major update amid his AEW hiatus

Wardlow has been away from AEW programming for a very long time. There have been many speculations regarding his status, with some saying he will leave AEW to join WWE. However, some fans think that Mr. Mayhem will continue working for All Elite Wrestling.

While the whereabouts of the former three-time TNT Champion are unknown, he took to X (fka Twitter) to provide a major career update to his fans. Wardlow revealed that he has now partnered with DraftKings, a sports betting company.

"Wardlow here, taking a break from bringing the pain on set, to tell you I’ve officially teamed up with ⁦@DraftKings! Download the ⁦ @DKSportsbook⁩ app and use code WARDLOW for big bonus bets instantly! #DKPartner," he wrote.

Wardlow is one of the best powerhouses of the promotion. It'll be interesting to see when he makes his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

