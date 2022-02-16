Major CM Punk segment announced for AEW Dynamite

A major CM Punk segment has been announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The announcement promises that the Second City Saint will name the time, place and rules for his rematch with MJF.

Last week on Dynamite, CM Punk interrupted MJF to demand a rematch after their instant classic the week before. The Salt of the Earth was in the middle of a self-congratulatory celebration, having handed the former WWE champion his first loss in AEW.

It wasn’t a clean win, however, and that's the crux of the matter. During their match, Pinnacle enforcer Wardlow handed the Dynamite Diamond Ring to MJF. The former MLW star then struck Punk with it to get the victory via pinfall.

MJF initially refused to give in to Punk's demands, but soon changed his mind. He announced that if Punk could defeat FTR with a partner of his choice (not named Sting or Darby Allin), he could name his conditions for their rematch.

CM Punk chose Jon Moxley as his partner. It was a dream combination of two of AEW's biggest stars. The former WWE Champions came out on top after a sensational match, and now The Voice of the Voiceless can announce the location and stipulation of the match.

Apart from the CM Punk segment, what else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite promises to be another stacked event. A number of high profile matches and segments have already been announced.

Lee Moriarty will take on Bryan Danielson in what should be an excellent technical wrestling match. Moriarty is one of the brightest young talents in AEW, and facing The American Dragon will be a huge accomplishment for him.

Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in what could be the match of the night. Guevara and Allin are two of the four young pillars of Tony Khan's company. Their bout promises to be a high-octane aerial battle.

Thunder Rosa will take on former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez in a No Disqualification match. This comes one week after Martinez caused a disqualification by hitting Thunder Rosa with a lead pipe.

Finally, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will take on Santana and Ortiz as the Inner Circle continues to crumble. This one has been a long time coming, especially since Eddie Kingston pointed out that Jericho is directly responsible for Santana and Ortiz never winning the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Edited by Jacob Terrell