Major plans for 2-time WWE Champion were allegedly nixed "pretty quickly" following AEW All Out

Plans were nixed pretty quickly for the planned AEW World Championship feud between MJF w/ The Firm against CM Punk, it has been revealed.

CM Punk won the world title against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, but just a few days later, Tony Khan announced he had vacated the title ahead of Dynamite. This was due to the 'Brawl Out' incident following the event, wherein Punk's inflammatory words against The Elite sparked a backstage altercation. He has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since.

MJF and The Firm had hijacked the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night, thus earning the former a shot at Punk's title. All Out's closing shot was even MJF and Punk's stand-off.

The Firm's Big Bill shared his own outlook on what could have been during an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling. He explained that the plans for the feud were quickly cut and they have been making the best of it since.

“Whatever was planned got kiboshed pretty quickly. After that, we’ve been making the best of it. Stokely, myself, and Lee working together has been pretty good. What we just did with Jungle Boy and HOOK was really fun. The fans liked it and it did really good numbers, I don’t know if I want to talk about that. It was entertaining and people liked it. It was a fun thing to do. There is traction there, for sure.” (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk has made sporadic appearances in public and as a commentator for the Cage Fury Fighting MMA promotion. Otherwise, it is yet unknown whether he will make a return to AEW or wrestling in general.

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

The Elite have since returned to AEW and recaptured their Trios Tag titles

The Elite had also won titles prior to the 'Brawl Out' incident, and likewise had them stripped ahead of the following Dynamite. Unlike Punk, they returned to AEW at Full Gear. Following their initial comeback loss against the new Trios Tag Champions, Death Triangle, they launched into a Best of Seven Series with the straps on the line.

They ultimately won the series and captured the titles during Dynamite in Los Angeles earlier this month. On their own, there has been differing luck, with Kenny Omega returning to NJPW and capturing the IWGP US title. The Young Bucks recently suffered an upset loss to Top Flight.

What do you think of the scrapped MJF world title feud? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes