Maki Itoh expresses interest in joining AEW's Dark Order, opens up on World Championship tournament

Maki Itoh was announced as one of the competitors in the AEW World Women's Championship No. 1 contender tournament bracket a few weeks ago. In what came as a surprise to fans, the popular star crashed out of the tournament in the first round at the hands of Ryo Mizunami.

Despite her short stay in the AEW World Women's Championship tournament, Maki Itoh recently told Fightful Select that she would be open to working with AEW again in the future. The star also singled out the AEW faction Dark Order and claimed that she would join them — but for a fee.

The Dark Order is one of the most-loved factions by fans in AEW. If Maki Itoh was to join, she would be the second female member following Anna Jay.

On her stint in the AEW tournament, Maki Itoh said that she had contacted her parents when finding out that she was going to be a part of the event.

Maki Itoh, who is also a J-pop star and who sings her own entrance songs before matches, explained that her experiences in the groups LinQ and Tokiwoikiru have helped her to grow as a performer, especially when it comes to wrestling.

Maki Itoh is one of the many stars involved in the AEW World Women's Championship eliminator tournament

AEW have taken a unique route with their women's championship tournament. The bracket, which is now well underway, is taking place both in the United States and in Japan.

In the opening round of the matches in Japan, Yuka Sakazaki and Ryo Mizumami won their matches, and will both be progressing to the second round. Also moving on to the second round in Japan are Emi Sakura and Aja Kong.

So far, two matches in the US side of the bracket have taken place. Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch to progress. On AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Serena Deeb was eliminated by the returning Riho. Also set to face off are Tay Conti and former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker, who will be going up against Anna Jay.