"Who’s the real simp here?" - Jade Cargill's manager takes a major shot at popular AEW star

Jade Cargill's manager, "Smart" Mark Sterling, always has a word or two to say about the TBS Champion's opponents.

Sterling recently took to Twitter to take a shot at both Anna Jay and John Silver. Silver will be accompanying Jay as she faces off against Cargill for the TBS Championship on Rampage.

Sterling's tweet was mainly directed at Silver, as he made fun of the fact that Silver doesn't get paid to support the challenger.

Jade Cargill and Anna Jay will certainly have a titanic clash for the title on Rampage. Cargill is undefeated in singles competition and Jay has a lot of momentum coming into the bout.

Jade Cargill has had an incredible run in AEW despite being newcomer

Cargill's run in AEW has been very well received by fans and critics alike. Veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer even compared her to the legendary Chyna in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

"she reminds me of Chyna, and she's just so athletic and so gifted.'said Dreamer. ''I definitely think 2022 would be her year. She has been nothing but impressive since she debuted."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, legendary WWE writer Vince Russo criticized AEW for showing off her celebration with her daughter. According to him it ruined her heel persona.

"I see a still picture of her winning this tournament and this TBS title or something,'' Russo said. ''She's out there holding her kid. I'm like, 'That's a heel?' This is why this is not clicking with the mass audience. Why are you allowing that bro?"

While there are polarizing opinions about Jade Cargill, her record speaks for itself. It's unclear how long she'll remain undefeated, but the current champion will only be defeated by someone who is worthy of the TBS title.

