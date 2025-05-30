Mariah May no longer with AEW? 3 reasons why the former Women's World Champion is leaving Tony Khan's promotion

Mariah May arrived in AEW last year and received an instant push. Her promo, charisma, and in-ring skills helped her become the Women's World Champion. However, after losing the title, she has only wrestled in one televised match and has not been featured on TV since Revolution 2025.

Ad

A recent report revealed that Mariah had been removed from the company's roster page, which indicates that she will likely hit free agency soon. It was also reported that she is expected to sign with WWE after her contract expires. In this article, we will look at three possible reasons why The Glamour is leaving Tony Khan's promotion.

#3. AEW was a stepping stone for Mariah May

It was reported that Mariah May signed a two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling when she first appeared for the promotion. The reason she could have done this was to use AEW as a stepping stone to secure a significant deal with WWE in the future, which might have been her ultimate goal. This plan worked out well in her favor, as she was pushed as one of the top heels in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

She utilized this meteoric rise to get on the radar of the Stamford-based promotion and is now likely headed to the sports entertainment juggernaut following the expiration of her contract. This is similar to the strategy Stephanie Vaquer used to get herself a WWE deal.

Ad

#2. Lack of opportunities in the women's division

Although Tony Khan has taken significant steps to strengthen the women's division in AEW by hiring talent from around the world, the division itself still lacks depth and experience. Except for a few women like Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm, the entire division still seems rather inexperienced in putting on televised matches.

In such a short time with AEW, Mariah May ran through the women's division and competed against and defeated some of the top stars in the promotion. Therefore, the lack of opportunities for her to have major matches could have influenced her decision not to renew her contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Ad

#1. Depth of the WWE women's division

WWE probably has the best women's division in all of professional wrestling at the moment. Just taking a look at its roster, it is evident that the company has a huge array of major stars, such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair, not to mention rising stars like Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez.

Even NXT has a significantly strong women's division with stars like Fallon Henley, Jordynne Grace, and Jacy Jayne. This could have influenced Mariah May's decision to move to the Stamford-based promotion. Upon arriving in WWE, it is more likely that she will end up in NXT, where there is plenty of talent for her to deliver potential dream matches with Jordynne Grace, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and many more.

Ad

If that's not enough, moving up to the main roster, the potential amount of dream matches that the former AEW Women's World Champion could have may have been enough for her to decide that WWE is where her future lies.

It will be interesting to see when Mariah May will debut in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More