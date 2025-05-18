Mariah May to return with a new character? 3 ways AEW can book the match between Mira Shirakawa and Toni Storm at Double or Nothing

At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Mina Shirakawa made an instant impact in her first appearance as a full-time AEW star. The Venus of Pro Wrestling participated in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Four-Way match, where she pinned Toni Storm to earn a huge victory.

The two stars are now set to battle at Double or Nothing 2025, where The Timeless Superstar will put her AEW Women's World Title on the line. It will be a massive opportunity for Shirakawa, who has gained a notable fanbase in All Elite Wrestling over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm would look to redeem herself by taking down the former STARDOM star in her upcoming appearance. Interestingly, the match could witness the return of a former AEW Women's World Champion, who has had issues with both the champion and the challenger.

In this article, let's look at three ways All Elite Wrestling could book the match between Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing 2025.

#3. Mariah May could return to AEW with a new gimmick to cost Mina Shirakawa

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May and Toni Storm concluded their intense rivalry with an epic "Hollywood Ending" match. The Woman from Hell ended up on the losing side in this contest and has not appeared on television since.

The Glamour has had a close relationship with both Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm in the past. Interestingly, Mariah May also turned her back on both individuals at the height of their friendships.

At Double or Nothing 2025, The Fighting Princess could return with a new persona. Now that she is no longer a champion, the former STARDOM star could leave behind her previous gimmick and return with a new character.

The former AEW Women's World Champion could interfere in the Mina vs. Storm contest, costing The Venus of Pro Wrestling a chance at becoming champion. While she may not revisit her feud with Toni Storm, Mariah May could likely begin a new program with Mina Shirakawa.

Mariah May could emphatically shut down the rumors of a move to WWE by appearing at the Arizona pay-per-view. The AEW audience is well aware of the history between Mina and May, and it would not be a bad idea to run back this rivalry.

#2. Mina Shirakawa could score a clean victory

Mina Shirakawa currently has momentum on her side. Having already pinned the AEW Women's World Champion once, the former RevPro British Women's Champion would look to repeat the feat at Double or Nothing 2025.

In a shocking turn of events, Toni Storm could end up losing her title against Shirakawa at the Arizona pay-per-view. It could serve as a setback for The Timeless Superstar before she heads to All In Texas later this year.

Meanwhile, The Venus of Pro Wrestling could make waves soon after her arrival by dethroning Storm as the Women's World Champion. While she may eventually drop the title back to the New Zealand-born star, Shirakawa's credibility will skyrocket if she manages to capture the prestigious title.

Nonetheless, Mina's shocking title win would be one of the biggest headlines to come out of Double or Nothing 2025.

#1. Toni Storm could earn a roll-up victory

Toni Storm is one of the smartest stars on the current AEW roster. The Timeless One carefully studies her opponents, coming up with ways to strategically conquer them in in-ring combat.

At Double or Nothing 2025, Storm will be up against one of her toughest challengers to date. While they have faced each other in the past as well, Mina Shirakawa has gained significantly more experience since her last bout against Toni Storm.

The Japanese star will walk into this contest with a psychological advantage after scoring a successful pinfall over the champion in their latest encounter. However, Toni Storm's high in-ring IQ could help her emerge victorious at the Arizona pay-per-view.

In the recent episode of Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa sneakily scored a roll-up victory over Storm. The 29-year-old star could return the favor to her friend by winning their upcoming encounter in a similar fashion.

A roll-up victory would be the perfect way for Toni Storm to bring her current feud with Shirakawa to a scoreline of 1-1. It would also protect The Venus of Pro Wrestling in defeat while sowing the seeds for another match between the duo.

