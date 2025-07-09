Massive twist; former WWE star to show up? 4 Finishes to Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm at AEW All In 2025

At AEW All In 2025, Mercedes Mone will lock horns with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. The CEO will look to add another title to her collection by conquering the New Zealand-born star on July 12.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm would be eager to end Mone's undefeated singles streak and retain her championship. The animosity between the two decorated female stars is at an all-time high, and fans expect to see a memorable contest between the duo at All In.

Several surprising twists could unfold during this dream match. From the interference of a current champion to the crowning of an unexpected star, many shocking scenarios could transpire during the AEW Women's World Title match. In this article, let's look at four finishes to Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone at All In Texas:

#4. Athena could cost Mercedes Mone her match at All In

Earlier this year, Athena and Mercedes Mone had a brief feud. The reigning ROH Women's World Champion returned to AEW television after a very long time to target The CEO.

Mercedes Mone holds herself in very high regard, firmly believing herself to be the best female in-ring performer in the world. However, the American Joshi takes offense to that claim, as she has done an incredible job in ROH over the past few years.

The two stars met in the semi-final of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in April 2025. It was a high-quality match, with The CEO managing to snatch a win from her archrival.

Athena may not have forgotten about Mone snatching her chance of battling Toni Storm at All In Texas. Since then, The Fallen Goddess has been eager to get a rematch against the reigning TBS Champion.

The former WWE Superstar could resume her rivalry with the erstwhile Sasha Banks by costing her the AEW Women's World Title bout on July 12. The American Joshi could appear in the final moments of Mone vs. Storm to unleash her wrath on The CEO.

Athena could brutalize Mone behind the referee's back. The interference of The Fallen Goddess will allow Toni Storm to finish off her opponent quickly and retain her championship. It would be the start of a full-fledged feud between Mone and Athena, while Storm could go on to focus on other opponents.

#3. Toni Storm could cheat to secure the victory

Things have gotten personal between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone in the past few weeks. The bitter rivals have not backed down from assaulting each other to make a statement.

Storm and Mone are both known for their mind games. The two stars are willing to do everything to leave Globe Life Field Stadium as the AEW Women's World Champion on July 12.

Mercedes Mone will not mind resorting to underhanded tactics to take down The Timeless Superstar at All In. However, Toni Storm knows how to fight fire with fire.

At All In Texas, Toni Storm could outsmart The CEO to retain her championship. The New Zealand-born star could have Mina Shirakawa get involved in this contest to distract her arch-nemesis.

Toni Storm could also use weapons to deal the maximum blow to Mone. While she is a babyface, Storm may resort to cheating if Mercedes Mone tries to gain an unfair advantage.

Ultimately, Storm could win this contest by unfair means, sowing the seeds for another bout between the two stars.

#2. Mercedes Mone could win at AEW All In

Mercedes Mone is among the most popular stars in AEW at the moment. The CEO currently holds several championships across various promotions.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks is the reigning TBS Champion, and her sights are now set on becoming the next AEW Women's World Champion. However, Mone finds Toni Storm in her path. The 29-year-old would not allow the former WWE star to grab this accomplishment this easily.

The two stars could put on an instant classic at All In Texas. It could be a competitive encounter, where Mone could emerge victorious in the end. The 33-year-old star could pin Storm clean to earn a massive win.

A new era could begin for the AEW women's division with the coronation of Mercedes Mone at All In. Toni Storm has been the face of the division for nearly two years, and it is high time she let The CEO take charge in the main event scene.

It would be a much-needed change for Toni Storm's character, as she could explore some fresher storylines in the mid-card scene.

#1. Kris Statlander could capitalize on her title shot

At All In Texas, Kris Statlander is set to enter the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match as the number-one entrant. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien has been featured consistently on AEW television over the past few months, making her a strong contender to win the high-stakes contest.

If Statlander wins the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, she may go on to do the unexpected. The former TBS Champion might not wait much longer to cash in on her Women's World Title shot.

Kris Statlander could make her presence felt during the AEW Women's World Title match on July 12. The 29-year-old star could lay out both Mone and Storm, much to the disbelief of the Texas crowd.

Statlander could then get herself added to the ongoing title match, making it a three-way affair. Ultimately, the popular star could decimate either of the two stars to win her first world title in the promotion.

