“I don’t know how he came up with this” - Matt Cardona heaps praise on AEW's recent signing

Current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, has heaped praise on recent AEW signing, Danhausen.

Danhausen debuted for AEW on the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite on January 26th. He emerged from underneath the ring during the "Lights Out" match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

Danhausen was recently discussed across the Headlocked Panel at C2E2 in Chicago, Illinois. Matt Cardona admitted during the event that he was a massive fan of the evil one's work, even without seeing his work.

“Let’s give Danhausen some credit here, firstly, he’s one of the hottest things in wrestling today. I have never, ever seen a Danhausen match, and I think most of his fans have not. It’s just this f****** Danhausen guy and all his videos and his merch, and his aura. He has figured it out. At these conventions he is always killing it, he always has a huge line. I don’t know how he came up with this, but he has figured it out.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

As for Danhausen, Cardona touched on the importance of utilising social media in the modern age of wrestling. Cardona is one of the first wrestlers to gain legitimate momentum in his career, thanks to his online presence.

“Everyone can be a great wrestler, you have to find a way to stick out. Especially now with social media, it’s great because like Twitter, YouTube, it’s free, so it’s like free publicity. But, everyone has it. So you have to figure out your way to figure out your niche. Someone like Danhausen, f***, he found it. I am a fan of Danhausen match without ever seeing him wrestle.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Matt Cardona will be facing some AEW talent in the near future

After having an incredible run in various promotions, including IMPACT, GCW and the NWA, Matt Cardona and his long-time partner Brian Myers will participate in a dream match for some fans.

At a Big Time Wrestling event in Albany, New York, on March 13th, Cardona and Myers will take on the newly reunited Hardy Boyz. The former WWE Tag Team Champions will be travelling across the wrestling universe on their "final tour."

While Matt Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster, Jeff Hardy might not be far behind him as it is heavily rumored that the "Charismatic Enigma" will be joining AEW in the near future.

