Matt Riddle's fascinating AEW connections that you might not know about following his WWE release

Matt Riddle has now bid adieu to WWE. His departure came amidst the sports entertainment giant letting go of several major names from its roster, including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and others. It may be too early to discuss where Riddle will end up next, but Riddle would be right at home in an AEW ring.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has already competed against several on the AEW roster on the independent circuit. Here's a list of the current and former AEW wrestlers Matt Riddle has faced off against.

#1 Luchasaurus

Before Luchasauras was part of AEW, he was Austin Matelson, and was part of the WWE roster back in 2012 and until 2014. He wrestled on the independent circuit from 2016 to 2018 and finally joined AEW in 2019. Luchasaurus and Riddle clashed at HoH 35 back in 2017 and the former emerged victorious.

#2 Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are red hot in AEW currently, and even they have faced off with Matt Riddle. The Young Bucks were in the ring with Riddle at PWG Mystery Vortex in 2016 when he faced off against him as he teamed with Jeff Cobb. Cobb and Riddle won the match.

#3 Darby Allin

Darby Allin had a fantastic run in the Indies before he made his impact in AEW. Allin and Riddle faced off against each other at Evolve 101 in a four-way elimination match.

#4 Cody Rhodes

During his indies run, Matt faced off against an opponent who may no longer be signed to AEW but was once one of the premier stars in the Tony Khan-led company. That star is none other than Cody Rhodes. Rhodes faced off against Riddle at Chain Reaction more than five years ago.

#5 Joey Janela

Joey Janela, who is no longer with AEW, also challenged Matt in the ring back in 2017, when they both headlined the Indie event Beyond Americana.

These are just some of the professional wrestlers who faced off against Matt Riddle, outside of both WWE and AEW.

Do you think we will ever see the martial arts expert face off against any of them again? Tell us in the comments section below.