"Proud" Matt Sydal explains how it feels to be part of AEW [Exclusive]

Matt Sydal is thrilled to be part of the AEW roster.

Sydal, who has competed in pretty much every big wrestling promotion on the planet, has found himself in AEW - a company that fits his wrestling style very well.

Sportskeeda's own Jose G recently interviewed Matt Sydal at WrestleCon. On the subject of being part of AEW and some of his recent matches, Sydal said:

"I gotta say I'm a bit on dream street because, you know, being at AEW alone, it's something that's really special to me. I'm really proud to be a part of AEW. But then, you know, for me, when someone like when I joined AEW, all I wanted to do is wrestle the Young Bucks, and then to get to do that with Fenix, who in my opinion, is the world's greatest wrestler and PAC, who I've noticed by Dragon Gate days. I mean, the bond with my brother goes back very far. So it's more than just a wrestling match that we do. It's our life that we're expressing out there."

Matt Sydal is happy about having fans in attendance again

Matt Sydal went on to say how great it is to have live fans back in attendance at AEW Dynamite in Daily's Place.

He explained how live spectators bring energy to the ring and made it clear that fan interaction is what professional wrestling is all about.

"And anyway, I mean we just tore it up and given a chance to do a live event in front of fans really brings the energy back that he has been has been lost this past year, and I feel like we're really starting to build that momentum back up, interacting with fans is what wrestling is all about. That's like the number one thing to me. That's just the missing piece to all of this right now, so I think things are kicking back in it's nice having some fans here, you know, everybody's being as safe as we can as the vaccine rolls out, but I really think wrestling is the pendulum is swinging back to full swing, and we're gonna be back in action, things are gonna be great."

