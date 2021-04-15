"I really can't think of anybody better to have by your side" - Matt Sydal describes teaming up with his brother in AEW [Exclusive]

Matt Sydal and his brother Mike are rising through the ranks in AEW's tag team division. The former hasn't been able to team up with his brother for a while and is certainly happy about doing so in AEW.

At WrestleCon recently, Matt Sydal spoke with Sportskeeda's own Jose G about all things AEW. On teaming with his brother, you could tell it was something he was very excited about.

"Well, you know it's great because you know in wrestling, somebody can always try and kick your a** after the match, so it's like good to always have backup. And that's like the old Dragon Gate style that's where Mike and I train so we're used to being a part of a unit where everybody sticks together when you go to the ring, you're never alone even though it's just you in there, you know, it's, you know you have your allies around ringside, and I feel like I'm building good allies there I mean I really can't think of anybody better to have by your side than your bro and the Lucha Bros. I mean, it's really special what Tony Khan's doing there. The EVPs, I can tell, the trajectory is going in the right direction."

Matt Sydal pours praise on AEW Dynamite

Matt Sydal also went out of his way to put over AEW Dynamite, the company's weekly flagship show on TNT. He stated that AEW is doing its best to give wrestling fans what they want.

"Dynamite is awesome, and getting to watch the shows live is one of the greatest pleasures that I get. So I would definitely recommend everybody tunes into Dynamite this coming week because you know it's on fire, and it's been wrestling that started in places like this, you know, with the wrestling fans, it's not trying to do a TV show. They're trying to give the wrestling that the fans who love wrestling the lifeblood of wrestling has been asking for and want to see on the TV, you know, AEW is out there delivering."

