What is the meaning behind Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo?

AEW star Cody Rhodes received great backlash back in 2020 for having a tattoo of a skull-like image in American flag colors on his neck. The tattoo became a hot topic over the next few weeks, with many wrestling stars commenting about it.

What was the meaning of that tattoo? Well, the tattoo that Rhodes had on his neck was literally his own logo.

Cody Rhodes, aka The American Nightmare, has got a trademarked logo for his brand. This was the exact same design that he inked as a tattoo on his neck. The tattoo, which covers the right side of the neck, is very much out there to see.

Fans first thought that the tattoo was a temporary one, but when they found out that it was not the case, they were not happy with his decision and criticized him for his actions.

However, Cody came out and explained his reasons for his actions in an Instagram post after his match at AEW Evolution. Cody said that he wears a lot of brands and he wanted to make sure that his brand was also one among them.

He added that his plan was not to hide it and hence got this tattoo inked on his neck. The tattoo, which is now known as the nightmare family tattoo, represents the individual identity of Cody Rhodes.

Wrestling world reacts to Cody Rhodes tattoo

Many stars in the wrestling industry had their opinions on Cody Rhodes' latest and controversial neck tattoo. The most important reaction was from Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes. Brandi made it very clear that she was not on board with the former WWE superstar's idea of getting inked in his neck during a post-event press conference

“I'm the one person that doesn't like the neck tattoo. I don't like it. I've said it, there it is." said Brandi Rhodes

Tony Khan was the next one on the list who gave his opinion about his EVP getting a tattoo on his neck. Tony had mixed feelings about the tattoo as he pointed out that it may affect him if Cody wants to try some mainstream roles in the future. He added that Cody Rhodes had his blessings and admitted that the it does look cool.

Cody's decision to get a tattoo on his neck is definitely a loud and bold move and it doesn't come as a surprise that it turned out to be a controversial move. But fans have to remember that this is Cody Rhodes that we are talking about and the guy just loves making strong and bold statements.

