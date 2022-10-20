Medical expert details potential severity of Hangman Page's injury on AEW Dynamite

Sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer, MD, recently discussed the moment Hangman Page suffered a concussion on AEW Dynamite.

During his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, Page was hit with a King Kong Lariat by the champion. The move caused the challenger to flip and bump awkwardly on his head and neck.

Referee Paul Turner immediately called for medical staff to check on Page before determining that he could no longer continue. As a result, Turner awarded the match to Jon Moxley via doctor stoppage.

Brian Sutterer posted a video to his YouTube channel giving a detailed insight into Page's health situation. He said:

"As he comes to the mat [which] is probably the most concerning part of this, Because we've seen athletes in other sports — there was a bare-knuckle boxer who actually died recently, after suffering a spinal cord injury during the fall. So, as he comes down, you can see how he lands on his head, unfortunately, it bends a little bit off to the side."

Marshall Lloyd 🏆 @Dawgsfaninin They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/9hwcUQSAuK

Sutterer gave pointers about how someone in Page's position should be potentially treated. He further highlighted other possible repercussions of the former champion's injury.

"Remember that just because the only thing we've heard about is a concussion, that doesn't mean there's not other injuries, like maybe some nerve irritation, maybe something with some strain or sprain to the neck muscles or neck ligaments. So this doesn't mean that it's automatically going to be a quicker return." (H/T Fightful).

Hangman Page informed the world via social media that he is doing fine

Following AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world showed overwhelming support for Hangman Page.

AEW posted an official statement saying that Page had been diagnosed with a concussion but was discharged from the hospital. A tweet from the star himself followed this announcement. In his post, he thanked everyone for their support and noted that he was feeling better.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here) hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)

