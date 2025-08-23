Mercedes Moné to betray ex-WWE champion and cost her title at AEW Forbidden Door? Exploring the possibility! 

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 23, 2025 11:02 GMT
The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné
The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné (Image via Moné's Instagram)

Mercedes Moné has become one of the top stars in the women's division of All Elite Wrestling ever since she joined the promotion. She recently lost to Toni Storm at AEW's All In Texas PPV last month in an AEW Women's Championship match. However, she might shock the world by betraying Storm's next challenger, Athena.

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In to get a guaranteed AEW Women's Championship match contract. She is set to cash it in for a match against Toni Storm at the upcoming Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View in London.

However, the luck of the ROH Women's Champion might be running out as Mercedes Moné could attack her during the Women's Title match and cost her the championship. The CEO could do this to ensure that the title stays on Toni Storm so she can challenge her again and get revenge for her All In loss.

This could lead to a big match between the two women being announced for next month's AEW All Out PPV. While the possibility of this happening is not much, it'll be interesting to see what Mercedes Moné does at Forbidden Door.

Mercedes Moné celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her match against Bayley

Mercedes Moné and Bayley put the entire world on notice after having an all-time classic at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. The match marked the arrival of women into the big leagues and also led to the Women's Revolution in the company.

The CEO took to Instagram to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the match that changed her life. She also thanked Bayley.

"Happy 10-year anniversary to the match that changed my life! Thank you to everyone who supports women's wrestling - it's magical to be able to do what I love the most for all of you! Thank you for changing my life @itsmebayley." she wrote.
Fans worldwide congratulated both women on this milestone. It's great to see them embrace each other while competing in rival promotions.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
