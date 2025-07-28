Mercedes Moné may not return to AEW alone

Mercedes Moné has been on a short hiatus from AEW after All In: Texas. This is not without reason, as she has been traveling around the world, defending her various titles and attempting to claim new ones.It is unclear what's next for The CEO when she makes her return to the promotion, given how she was unsuccessful in claiming the top prize, but it seems that she may instead focus on keeping her hold on her eight belts, as she has a huge target on her back.Mercedes Moné may look to ally with a top AEW star, someone along the lines of Nyla Rose. This could be her ticket to keeping herself at the top and eventually going after the world title once again.Mercedes Moné is in need of an enforcerDuring the latter part of 2024, The CEO brought in Kamille as her enforcer, and she was a major factor in all of Mercedes' feuds at the time. Her rivals could not go after her easily since The Brickhouse was always in their way. The only person who would prove to be a threat was Kris Statlander, as she outpowered Kamille.Moné needs someone on the level of Nyla Rose, given that she is also a powerhouse. This would be a win-win arrangement, as this could be a way for the Native Beast to step back into the limelight. She does not perhaps have as intense a demeanor as Kamille, so things may go smoothly between them.She needs an ally to combat the likes of Toni Storm and Mina ShirakawaFor the longest time, Mercedes Moné has been without a proper ally. As it stands currently in the women's division, everyone has a friend or an ally by their side. Even Toni Storm has brought in one in Mina Shirakawa, and this could be a factor in her future feuds.At one point, Mercedes had to team up with Harley Cameron, who was her former rival. While they were amicable with each other, their chemistry as a duo was not as good as others, and they lost their first match together. The former WWE Superstar needs to have at least one ally if she wants to stay where she is in the division.Nyla Rose is one of the most decorated stars on the rosterDespite her lack of success in terms of being a singles star as of late, there is no counting out Nyla Rose, given her success in AEW in the past few years.She is a former AEW Women's World Champion, and it was once revealed on commentary that she had one of the more successful records among women stars on the roster. This may be the case due to her long tenure with the company. Having someone who has proven herself to be great in the ring could be enough to convince Mercedes Moné to have her by her side.The only thing that has been stopping Mercedes Moné from having an ally is herself, as she does not get along with many. But seeing as the landscape of the women's division is ever-shifting, she may need to find someone to get along with. Nyla Rose doesn't seem to harbor ill will toward Mercedes, going by their interactions, so this may be a possible alliance that could serve them both well.