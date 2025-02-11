Mercedes Mone to spearhead faction with ex-AEW World Champion? Exploring the possibility amid major teasers

Mercedes Mone has been at the forefront of AEW television over the last year. Ever since making her debut, she has not put a wrong foot forward and is the TBS Champion.

She has taken out opponent after opponent, and it looks like she will soon run out of options to defend her title. There are already suggestions that her act may be getting a little stale and that she could do with a change in scenery.

Mone was recently spotted with a former AEW World Champion in a backstage photo shoot, and that could potentially lead to a partnership of sorts and allow them to start a faction. That is none other than Swerve Strickland.

Strickland, like Mercedes Mone, is very successful and could do with a change in scenery. A potential faction of the two with Prince Nana managing them could be great for the company and for the AEW roster at large.

Veteran journalist thinks Mercedes Mone is about to face her biggest test

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has seen the lot when it comes to wrestling and has revealed that Mercedes Mone will be facing her biggest test when she puts her TBS title on the line against Harley Cameron.

The two women will go head to head at Grand Slam Australia, and Meltzer said that the stakes are high for Mercedes Mone. He was speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio when he said:

“Mercedes is really, really good, and I think this is the biggest test for Mercedes. Because they’re going to Australia and (Harley’s) from Australia, and she’s getting a championship match and she’s really (over). And if Mercedes is the great worker that she often shows herself to be, she should take this as a challenge to go, 'You know what, I’m gonna make this woman, I’m gonna be Ric Flair.' You wanna be Ric Flair? This is Ric Flair and Sting. That’s what it is. So go and make Sting.”

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top when the match gets underway in Australia in less than a week's time.

