Miro: 5 Facts you need to know about AEW's latest signing

Former WWE star Rusev surprised many fans last night when he emerged under the name Miro as AEW's newest signing. Miro made his debut as the man who will be Kip Sabian's best man when he marries Penelope Ford, which is interesting since Rusev himself was only recently part of an on-screen wedding for AEW's rival WWE.

The star formerly known as Rusev was employed by WWE for almost a decade before he was released from the company back in April alongside a number of other stars due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Zack Ryder was also released from the company back in April is now employed by AEW as Matt Cardona.

While Rusev has been on WWE TV screens for many years, Miro is a new face in the All Elite Wrestling universe. Here are a few facts that every fan needs to know.

#5. Miro was a historic signing for WWE

While many members of the WWE Universe believe that Miro signed with WWE back in 2013 and was made a part of NXT straight away, this wasn't actually the case.

Miro moved from Bulgaria to the United States to follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler in the mid-2000s before he was signed by WWE in 2010 and was sent to their FCW training facility.

Formerly known as Rusev, he was kept in FCW for almost three years before he returned to TV screens and made his debut on NXT. Miro was a historic signing for WWE since he became the first-ever Bulgarian star to sign on the dotted line for Vince McMahon's conglomerate company.

Over the past decade, Miro has pushed the boundaries as both a face and a heel on WWE TV and is a former three-time United States Champion.