"It's too much" - Miro explains why he doesn't want to be in WWE; had fleeting thoughts of quitting wrestling

Popular AEW star Miro has opened up about how he thought he would end his wrestling career after his run in All Elite Wrestling came to an end.

The former TNT Champion spent the first half of 2022 away from the wrestling ring in rehab due to injuries, and also took up a major role in an upcoming TV show called "East New York."

Following the news, it was soon announced that "The Redeemer" had signed a new contract, keeping him in the company until 2026.

However, Miro's wrestling days might have been behind him had he not signed that contract. Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former WWE superstar admitted that he doesn't want to get back on the road working a WWE-esque schedule again as it wouldn't help his quest to have a successful career after wrestling.

"It's different, just listening to [Sheamus] and all these guys. Just knowing he's four or five days on the road, it's too much. I don't want to do that, especially right now, knowing that, eventually, I want to do something else. I want to work towards that." (H/T Fightful).

The former TNT Champion also admitted that his body has been feeling better since being in AEW.

"After this contract, I thought I was going to be done, but I can go more. It depends. I feel great. I feel my body is getting better and better, it's not hurting, especially now with working and just having a match once a week. Your body can go so much longer." (H/T Fightful).

There has been rumblings that Miro could be unhappy in AEW

Despite his body feeling better in AEW, there have been rumblings on social media that perhaps everything isn't as good as it seems for the former TNT Champion.

"The Redeemer" recently liked a tweet from a fan who thought he had it better during his WWE run, prompting many to think he could head back to WWE now that Triple H is the head of creative.

However, given that he stated that he doesn't want to work four or five times a week, it looks like Miro will be "All Elite" for the foreseeable future.

