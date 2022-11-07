Miro responds after his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) hilariously asks WWE Smackdown superstar to marry her

AEW star Miro has responded to his wife CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, on social media after she jokingly asked Smackdown superstar Liv Morgan to marry her.

Lana and Morgan have a complicated history with each other in WWE, finding themselves in the midst of a "love-square" with former Rusev and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

However, they seem to have put the past behind them, with CJ Perry adoring a recent picture of Morgan so much that she wants to marry her. Having seen this, Miro has had his say, and he doesn't seem to mind.

"I guess me too then ?" tweeted @ToBeMiro.

Rusev and Morgan as a tag team in WWE were undefeated during their complicated feud with Lashley and Lana, with the pair picking up a win on the January 20, 2020 edition of RAW, as well as four more wins at untelevised house shows.

Miro hasn't been seen in AEW since All Out

The former TNT Champion has had an up-and-down time in AEW over the past twelve months, having only wrestled a total of six matches since November 2021.

In those six matches, The Redeemer reached the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament last year, challenged for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, and gained a measure of revenge on the House of Black.

But where has The Redeemer been all this time? While he had non-wrestling commitments, one of the most recent citings of the former TNT Champion is reuniting with WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, also joined by current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli at The Celtic Warrior's wedding.

There is no indication that The Redeemer is injured, meaning that once Full Gear passes, AEW fans could see him back in the ring once again.

