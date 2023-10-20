AEW made their debut in Rosenberg, Texas on October 18th for their weekly live Dynamite event and Rampage taping. The company has credited a former WWE Superstar for the large amount of ticket sales that happened close to the event.

Fans were shocked when Tony Khan announced that on the episode of AEW Rampage that will air on October 20th, Mexican legend Mistico would be making his debut for All Elite Wrestling against Rocky Romero.

Mistico, who WWE fans will remember as the original Sin Cara, has once again become one of the biggest stars in Mexican promotion CMLL, a position he had a vice-like grip on in the mid-2000s to the point where some fans would consider him one of the most famous luchadors of all time.

Following the announcement of Mistico vs Rocky Romero, a large number of tickets for the event were sold, to the point where people online began stating that it was solely because of the former WWE Superstar that people were buying tickets.

That isn't too far from the truth, as Fightful Select recently reported that sources within All Elite Wrestling were very happy with Mistico's performance against Rocky Romero and that the company credited him for moving as many tickets as they did.

The match between Mistico and Rocky Romero will air on the October 20th edition of Rampage, which will also feature John Silver, Kip Sabian, and Brother Zay fighting for a shot at the AEW International Championship, Skye Blue against Ruby Soho, and the team of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta preparing for their AEW Tag Team Championship match that will take place this Saturday on Collision.

AEW Dynamite also saw a huge announcement from Sting

Mistico's All Elite Wrestling debut wasn't the only thing that got people interested in the company this week as "The Icon" Sting was set to make a major announcement.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to the microphone to announce that, after nearly 40 years in the business, he will be officially retiring from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution 2024.

At the time of writing, there is no word on where Revolution 2024 will take place, or who Sting will face in his final match. But one thing is certain, it will be an emotional sight seeing one of the greatest of all time hang up their boots once and for all.

