MJF discloses name of newly-formed faction on AEW Dynamite

MJF finally revealed the name of Stokely Hathaway's faction on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The group is being called "The Firm".

The stable, being led by Hathaway, consists of W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and the Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn). They're the ones who helped the 26-year-old in obtaining the Casino Ladder Match chip at All Out on September 4.

During his segment, The Salt of the Earth talked trash about the first Tournament of Champions finalist Jon Moxley. He also brought up Moxley's alcohol issues and referred to himself as a "demon that Mox can't slay."

Afterward, the Long Islander introduced Hathaway's faction as "The Firm", with the entire stable strolling down to the ring.

Stokely made it clear that he's no publicist, assistant, or manager, and that ever since Double or Nothing, he has used con tactics to infiltrate the "system."

The AEW personality then ended the segment by uttering this catchphrase: "you either run with us, or you run from us."

Edited by Jacob Terrell