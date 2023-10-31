MJF to expose 40-year-old star as the mystery man behind the Devil mask? Exploring potential twist

Since returning to AEW, fans have wondered who the mysterious figure behind the Devil mask is. MJF has been the center of attention.

Many have known that MJF used to wear the Devil mask. Even Bullet Club Gold alleged that Maxwell was the one in the mask when the figure attacked Jay White, as this was his mask in the first place.

However, the Salt of the Earth has boldly denied involvement, claiming his mask was stolen from his locker room. Fans have been wondering who the mystery man behind the Devil mask is. However, Maxwell could solve it by exposing the mystery man, who could be none other than Roderick Strong.

Strong has a grudge against the AEW World Champion, and their animosity has been on full display, especially since Maxwell became friends with Adam Cole. The former WWE Superstar has been jealous of him for months.

This would make sense for several reasons. First, it would explain why the Devil Mask figure has appeared on AEW programming since MJF and Cole's growing friendship. Second, it would motivate Strong to attack Jay White, who is set to challenge the Salt of the Earth for the title at Full Gear.

This could create a feud between Maxwell and Strong, which has been building for months with Adam Cole in the mix. Is it possible that Roderick Strong has been the one donning the Devil mask all along? It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds.

AEW World Champion MJF set to face two members of Bullet Club Gold

MJF is embroiled in a rivalry with Bullet Club Gold and will defend the world title at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18, 2023, against Jay White, who stole the championship from the Salt of the Earth a few weeks ago,

However, Friedman faces another challenge at Full Gear as he is set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship with a mystery partner against The Gunns.

It will be interesting to see if he defends the title by himself or brings out a new tag team partner.

