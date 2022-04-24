MJF wants no part in the upcoming Forbidden Door event of AEW and NJPW

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) emphasized on social media that he doesn't want to participate in the upcoming event of AEW and NJPW called Forbidden Door 2022.

The supershow was announced last week on Dynamite as AEW President Tony Khan and NJPW President Takami Ohbari made their appearances. It will be held on June 26, 2022, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth has significant issues right now with Wardlow, his former Pinnacle bodyguard. Friedman bribed Jake Roberts last week on Dynamite to have Mr. Mayhem square off against the latter's client, Lance Archer, this coming Wednesday.

On Twitter, the 26-year-old star sent a notice by saying that he was disinterested in the Chicago spectacle. He also asked fans to remove tags related to 'dream matches' with NJPW stars.

"Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show. Not doing it," Friedman wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show.



MJF doesn't watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling

In his previous appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF stated that he watches several wrestling promotions. However, the New York-born star revealed that he was not that high on New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

MJF said that while there are great stars in the promotion, he feels head-bashing is not his thing. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner ended by saying that head-related injuries are legitimate.

“I watch everything. I see everything and I watch everything, except New Japan. New Japan s**ks. It’s just the sh–s. There’s some guys there that are cool, like I think the Great-O-Khan is kind of cool. But yeah, not my thing. Goes back to the move thing, they’re just cracking each other in the skull over and over again. They’re just dummies. Concussions are real,” Friedman said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Maxwell's recent comments might have been a work considering his commitment to the gimmick. However, it will be interesting to see if he will eventually join the June 26 mega event.

What are your thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman not participating in the Forbidden Door event? Drop off your comments below.

