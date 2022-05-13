×
"Criminally underrated for over a decade" - MJF wholeheartedly praises former WWE Superstar 

Friedman shockingly had something nice to say about another wrestler!
1 Comment
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified May 13, 2022 09:35 PM IST
MJF recently heaped praise on former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears.

During his second WWE run, Spears was known as "The Perfect 10", Tye Dillinger. Initially beginning his run with NXT, the star would soon move over to Smackdown where he was mainly used as enhancement talent. Today, Spears is known as The Chair-Man, MJF's right-hand man.

In his interview with Barstool Rasslin', Friedman touched on the differences he believes he'd experience in WWE if he jumped ship. The star also took the opportunity to shower some praise on Shawn Spears.

"Shawn Spears is an ex-WWE guy that gets it. Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball because I’ve built my brand and established myself here. So when I go over there I’m not going to have to deal with the same type of bulls*** that poor Shawn Spears had to deal with. Because a guy like that has been criminally underrated for over a decade!" MJF pointed out. [11:45 onwards]
Happy 38th Birthday to Tye Dillinger https://t.co/MTZd6BUGRT

Spears is currently gearing up to take on MJF's biggest problem yet: Wardlow. Spears and Wardlow will come clashing in a steel cage match with Friedman as the Special Referee. Will the former WWE star finally prove just how underrated he's been all along?

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

MJF believes that he'd be able to go toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

During the same interview, MJF boldly claimed that he'd love to wrestle The Tribal Chief if he ever jumps ship to WWE.

"I think me and [Roman Reigns] would have a tremendous match, yeah. I think it’d be a friendly competition. I would [also] love to wrestle Seth Rollins, I’d love to wrestle The Miz, there’s a lot of guys." [22:55 onwards]
Alright, I’m asking this:Who wins? The @mikethemiz or @The_MJF #WWE vs #AEW https://t.co/gPA3VXzFjO

Fans will have to wait until Friedman's contract expires in 2024 to see if the Salt of the Earth will possibly have a better WWE run than Shawn Spears ever did.

Please credit Barstool Rasslin' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
