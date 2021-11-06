MJF praises heel AEW star's promo ability

AEW star MJF is renowned for his promo skills, but the leader of The Pinnacle recently praised one of his best friends, QT Marshall for his own ability on the microphone.

On Friday night, AEW taped several matches for next week's episode of AEW Dark. In one bout, Marshall faced Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion has been feuding with MJF for several weeks now, and the two stars at set to clash at AEW Full Gear.

Ahead of Marshall's match with Allin, he cut a heated promo on the fan-favorite star. The leader of The Factory promised his opponent that he would not reach Full Gear after their bout on AEW Dark. MJF, who saw Marshall's promo via a tweet, replied with a cash bag emoji. The Salt of the Earth was clearly impressed his friend's message.

For now, fans will have to wait until AEW Dark to see whether Marshall defeated Allin.

What happened between MJF and Darby Allin on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite?

This past Wednesday, MJF called out Allin and delivered a memorable promo. He stated that he is the better man and better wrestler between the duo before he vowed to win their bout at Full Gear.

But Allin ultimately had the last laugh when he and Sting attacked MJF and The Pinnacle. Maxwell escaped Allin's Coffin Drop, but the fan-favorite star stood tall at the end of the night. The two foes have quickly added plenty of bitter animosity to this storyline ahead of the pay-per-view. As a result, fans are eagerly waiting to see two of AEW's pillars wage war at the show.

What did you think about MJF's tweet? Are you looking forward to his match with Allin? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

