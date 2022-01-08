More details on Jade Cargill winning the AEW TBS championship

Backstage information has revealed that AEW star and first ever TBS champion Jade Cargill, was penciled in to win the championship from the beginning.

Despite only making her debut in March 2021, Cargill has been one of the true breakout stars for AEW over the past 12 months. She has showcased an aura of confidence and star power, the likes of which are very hard to come by in new talent.

The road to success culminated on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Ruby Soho in the TBS championship tournament final to become the inaugural champion.

Blessings on blessings to u! Not sure who took this. But thank u for doing so. I've seen it shared many times today. So much real life meaning. A woman, a mom, a dreamer, a doer, a conqueror, a provider. This is strength, this is overcoming. The world sees you @Jade_Cargill Blessings on blessings to u! Not sure who took this. But thank u for doing so. I've seen it shared many times today. So much real life meaning. A woman, a mom, a dreamer, a doer, a conqueror, a provider. This is strength, this is overcoming. The world sees you @Jade_Cargill. Blessings on blessings to u!🙏❤️ https://t.co/SiI6NdrfVP

It has now been revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Jade Cargill becoming the first TBS champion was the plan before the tournament had even begun.

Cargill has been on an undefeated streak since she came into the company and has not looked like she will slow down any time soon. It is unclear when her first title defense at this time, however there are many viable contenders gunning for the belt.

Thunder Rosa was viciously beaten down by Cargill, her manager "Smart" Mark Sterling and a returning Mercedes Martinez. Could she be the first performer to step up? Tune into AEW TV to find out.

Jade Cargill had some extra support at AEW Dynamite

One of the more heartwarming things about Jade Cargill's coronation as TBS champion was that she had a little family support to push her the extra mile.

Sitting in the front row was her partner, a former Cincinnati Reds baseball player, Brandon Phillips and their daughter Bailey. After the match was over, the family were invited backstage to take part in Cargill's celebration.

She's started off the year in the best possible fashion, and if she keeps going the way she's going, Jade Cargill could be holding on to her TBS championship for a very long time.

