"My career, it was over" - 41-year-old star almost retired before his match against Cody Rhodes

A 41-year-old star recently revealed that he was about to retire from wrestling and get another job before his match against Cody Rhodes. The star in question is ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston.

During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kingston said his career was almost over, and he was about to step out of wrestling due to the financial problems resulting from the pandemic. The Mad King added that there were no indie shows, so he had to sell his possessions to pay his mortgage and was getting ready to find a new job outside of professional wrestling.

“The pandemic hit when I was doing a three-month tour in the UK,” said Kingston. “I had to pay like $1,800 to get home before they shut down. There were no indie shows, but I still had to pay my mortgage. I started selling my boots, gear, pictures, whatever I could. My career, it was over. I was ready to get a job outside of wrestling." Kingston said (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Kingston continued to say that he did one indie show and then fought Cody Rhodes. The match with Cody opened a new avenue for him as he got signed by All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

"I was at the door of leaving the business, but I did one indie show, then I fought Cody. I got the contract in AEW, and look where we are now. I still can’t believe it.” Eddie Kingston said.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes played an instrumental role in the success of All Elite Wrestling, which has helped the careers of many wrestlers by providing a viable alternative to WWE.

Kingston recently defeated Claudio Castagnogli on AEW Dynamite to become the ROH Champion

During the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the Ring of Honor World Title and become a double champion, as he already holds the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Openweight Championship. Following the match, Kingston shook hands with Swiss Superman in a show of respect.

During the interview with SI, The Mad King said he would have spit in Claudio's face ten years ago but has become wiser now.

“Ten years ago, I’d have spit in his face,” said Kingston. “Maybe it isn’t a lot, but I’ve got a little wiser over the years. There is still some animosity, but we both showed each other some respect.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

