  New Death Riders member to be revealed? 3 former WWE stars who could debut at AEW All In 2025

New Death Riders member to be revealed? 3 former WWE stars who could debut at AEW All In 2025

By Sujay
Published Jun 28, 2025 03:46 GMT
AEW All In logo (left) and the Death Riders (right). (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com & Claudio Castagnoli's X page)

AEW All In 2025 is coming up, and the fans are eagerly waiting to see some of their favorite stars in action. Each year, there are some surprises thanks to former WWE Superstars showing up.

Last year, Ricochet showed up in the Casino Gauntlet match. He has since gone on to become one of the most talked-about heels in the wrestling world, and it looks like he is only starting.

Over the last few months, a lot of wrestlers have been let go by Triple H, and with AEW’s biggest event right around the corner, some of them could be eyeing a move to Tony Khan’s company. In this article, we will take a look at three former WWE stars who could debut at All In 2025.

#3. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai was one of the most underrated stars in WWE, and she is clearly a very talented wrestler. That was evident as she was a part of the Damage CTRL faction there. During her time in WWE, she was a two-time Women’s and NXT tag Team Champion.

With the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In a regular fixture and with the participants yet to be announced, having her show up as one of the surprise entrants would be massive for the event and also give her a huge push as a singles star.

#2. Braun Strowman

AEW has fewer big men compared to WWE. Yes, there are Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs, but actual big men are few and far between. That is why getting Braun Strowman will be a game-changer for Tony Khan.

With the former WWE Universal Champion on his side, Tony Khan could make All In an even bigger event than it already is. Strowman could show up and either interfere in the main event or insert himself as the next big challenger for the AEW World Championship.

#1. Shayna Baszler to AEW

There are numerous problems for the Death Riders, but a female enforcer is not one of them, as Marina Shafir handles that job to perfection. However, she has had some issues in the past, as there have been female stars who have ganged up on her.

Shayna Baszler, like Dakota Kai, was let go by WWE, and given her history with Shafir, she could make the perfect ally for her in the Death Riders. Knowing Jon Moxley, it is unlikely that he will have a problem with adding yet another enforcer to the ranks, and All In seems like the perfect place for that.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
