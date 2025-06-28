New Death Riders member to be revealed? 3 former WWE stars who could debut at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is coming up, and the fans are eagerly waiting to see some of their favorite stars in action. Each year, there are some surprises thanks to former WWE Superstars showing up.
Last year, Ricochet showed up in the Casino Gauntlet match. He has since gone on to become one of the most talked-about heels in the wrestling world, and it looks like he is only starting.
Over the last few months, a lot of wrestlers have been let go by Triple H, and with AEW’s biggest event right around the corner, some of them could be eyeing a move to Tony Khan’s company. In this article, we will take a look at three former WWE stars who could debut at All In 2025.
#3. Dakota Kai
Dakota Kai was one of the most underrated stars in WWE, and she is clearly a very talented wrestler. That was evident as she was a part of the Damage CTRL faction there. During her time in WWE, she was a two-time Women’s and NXT tag Team Champion.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
With the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In a regular fixture and with the participants yet to be announced, having her show up as one of the surprise entrants would be massive for the event and also give her a huge push as a singles star.
#2. Braun Strowman
AEW has fewer big men compared to WWE. Yes, there are Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs, but actual big men are few and far between. That is why getting Braun Strowman will be a game-changer for Tony Khan.
With the former WWE Universal Champion on his side, Tony Khan could make All In an even bigger event than it already is. Strowman could show up and either interfere in the main event or insert himself as the next big challenger for the AEW World Championship.
#1. Shayna Baszler to AEW
There are numerous problems for the Death Riders, but a female enforcer is not one of them, as Marina Shafir handles that job to perfection. However, she has had some issues in the past, as there have been female stars who have ganged up on her.
Shayna Baszler, like Dakota Kai, was let go by WWE, and given her history with Shafir, she could make the perfect ally for her in the Death Riders. Knowing Jon Moxley, it is unlikely that he will have a problem with adding yet another enforcer to the ranks, and All In seems like the perfect place for that.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!