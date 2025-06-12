10-time champion opens about leaving WWE: "I never imagined my life without it"

A 10-time champion has been wrestling for AEW since last year. She has now opened up about leaving WWE.

Mercedes Mone wrestled for WWE for several years as Sasha Banks. During this time, she was a part of the Women's Revolution. She was also part of several iconic moments, such as becoming the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions along with Bayley. However, she walked out of the company in 2022 due to creative differences with Vince McMahon and WWE. She then debuted in AEW last year and quickly became one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone opened up about her exit from WWE, stating that she never imagined life without the sports entertainment juggernaut, but then came to realize that while she could live without the company, she could not live without pro wrestling. The CEO recalled being told by a higher-up that the grass isn't always greener on the other side, but she says this isn't the case.

“Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I've come to realize that it's not WWE I can't live without... it's pro wrestling itself. I remember a higher-up once telling me, ‘The grass isn't greener on the other side.’ Well, let me tell you... every seed I've planted over the years is growing and flourishing like never before. Becoming the highest-paid women's wrestler is a beautiful flower that has blossomed, and I couldn't be prouder. Keep chasing your dreams because no one will stop mine.” Mone said. (H/T Mone Mag)

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone sends a message after winning a title outside AEW

Ever since she arrived in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been on a title-collecting mission. She quickly won the TBS Championship and then went on to win the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Since then, she has lost the NJPW Strong Women's Title, but she added one more accolade to her collection.

The CEO recently competed at EWA Prater Catchen 2025 against Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt for the EWA Women's Title. The former Sasha Banks won the match and another title. Following this win, she took to social media to ask fans where she should go next to win her next title.

"Where should the #Monétrain go next? 🛂 #5beltsMoné"

Check out her tweet here:

Mercedes Mone will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

