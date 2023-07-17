14-time champion confirms they're still with AEW amidst lengthy absence

AEW star Madison Rayne has been sidelined with an injury for the past three months. Throughout this time, there have been few updates regarding her status. Recently she revealed that despite her hiatus, she is still signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Rayne has an almost two-decade-long resume in the wrestling business and has won 14 titles across several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and Shimmer, among other promotions. Just last year, she was signed with AEW, both as a coach and as a competitor.

She made her live TV debut on Rampage in August 2022. After that, she started appearing frequently on Dark and would also make appearances on Dynamite or Rampage.

She revealed her status with the promotion at a recent virtual signing she attended by East Coast Autograph Auctions. She reveals that she is still active for the company despite being sidelined due to the injury. She also talked about her goal of returning to the ring as soon as possible, bringing up her recent stint for ROH, where she last competed in April.

I am still in AEW. I am recovering from injury that I sustained back in April. Hopefully, I will be cleared soon to get back in the ring. But yes, in the meantime, I am still coaching, I am still doing several things backstage, growing into new positions within the company, loving every second of it. Love my job, love where I am in my career right now, and fingers crossed, within the next few weeks, I will be cleared to get back in the ring." [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Madison Rayne retired from IMPACT Wrestling

Back in 2021, Madison Rayne finally closed a crucial chapter of her career after retiring from IMPACT Wrestling.

Rayne spent decades competing for the promotion, especially back when it was known as TNA. She garnered five Knockouts Division Championships and also held three tag team titles with three different partners.

5-time Knockouts Champion. 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. A Knockouts legend. @MadisonRayne has announced her retirement from IMPACT Wrestling.5-time Knockouts Champion. 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. A Knockouts legend. #ThankYouMadison

Fans will have to wait a while more before they can see Rayne back in the ring. Despite nearing a two-decade career, it seems like she still wants to keep going and competing for both ROH and AEW.

