16-year wrestling veteran loses on AEW return

AEW star Jay White started off Collision with a hard-fought win over a returning 16-year wrestling veteran. The man in question is none other than AR Fox.

After arriving amid a chorus of boos from the fans, White defied the fans and then started off the match in great fashion as he dominated proceedings from the get-go. He then hit his opponent with chops, which sounded terrible.

Despite the early onslaught, Fox got back into the match and immediately performed a somersault on Jay White, who was outside the ring. Bullet Club Gold then got involved, and that allowed White to get back in the match.

The former NJPW star started off with his chops again and then hit Fox with an elbow to the face. A DDT followed next on for Fox to kick out.

The match once again went outside, and this time, Jay had the upper hand and threw his opponent into the barricade. His domination continued as his mates were running the roost outside.

AR Fox, however, mustered all the courage from the AEW fans in the arena and hit back with a vertical suplex and a 450 splash, only for White to kick out in a near fall. The crowd then started to chant, ‘This is awesome.’

Despite that, White got back into the match and hit his signature move, the blade runner, and pinned AR Fox to get the win. MJF showed up after the match to try and take back his stolen AEW title but was unsuccessful.

