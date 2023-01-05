17-year-old signed by Tony Khan debuts on AEW Dynamite; promised future title match as show goes off air 

Nick Wayne made his AEW debut during tonight's Dynamite.

The indie standout has been under contract with the company since signing at 16 last year but cannot compete for the promotion until he is 18. However, he managed to make his on-screen debut during tonight's show.

As Darby Allin entered the ring for the main event's AEW TNT Title bout between himself and Samoa Joe, he shared a brief moment with the prodigy standing in the front as the commentary team highlighted him. He had a brief run-in with Samoa Joe, who tried to grab the star before receiving a Topé Suicida from Allin.

That would be the end of Wayne's involvement with the main event, which later saw Allin win the title. After the show went off the air, Darby cut a promo, promising the youngster a title match when he graduates from high school.

It took a remarkable amount of offense for the hometown hero to get his victory, driving the Samoan Submission Machine into the turnbuckle, delivering Code Red, and then a further Coffin Drop for the pinfall.

This was the second time Allin had challenged for Joe's title in the space of a month. They had previously fought in December, with Joe winning via referee stoppage. He further put Darby out of action with a Muscle Buster onto his skateboard that night.

