18-year-old star set to make debut in Tony Khan's promotion this week

This week, the wrestling world will witness the debut of an 18-year-old prodigy in Tony Khan's ROH promotion. Professional wrestling has always been an industry that thrives on new talent and fresh faces.

Billie Starkz may be young, but she is by no means inexperienced. Having been introduced to the world of professional wrestling by her step-father, Mouse, who is a famous wrestling photographer, Starkz has been honing her craft for several years now. According to Dailyddt.com, she is already a seasoned wrestler, having competed in numerous matches across different promotions.

Starkz's debut match on ROH TV is set to take place on Thursday, March 9, where she will face off against Trish Adora. Adora is another rising star in the industry, known for her powerful and technical wrestling style. The clash between these two young talents is sure to be an intense and exciting match for fans of ROH.

ROH owner Tony Khan's weekly TV show started last week, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of new talent on the scene. With the announcement of Starkz's debut, excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling match-up.

Tony Khan has used Billie Starkz in AEW

Billie Starkz made her highly anticipated debut in All Elite Wrestling on December 17, 2022, at the promotion's Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Despite losing to experienced wrestlers such as Britt Baker and Red Velvet, Starkz caught the attention of AEW owner Tony Khan, who was seemingly impressed with her performance.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager At this point, Britt Baker is the deathmatch legend of AEW.



Her match with Billie Starkz on Dark is worth a watch. At this point, Britt Baker is the deathmatch legend of AEW.Her match with Billie Starkz on Dark is worth a watch. https://t.co/2NXcztmHXj

Since her debut, Starkz has continued to compete on AEW's Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings, where she faced off against wrestlers like Emi Sakura, Yuka Sakazaki, and Red Velvet again.

In addition to AEW, Starkz has also worked for a variety of other promotions, showcasing her impressive skills and versatility in the ring.

Are you excited for Billie Starkz’s ROH debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes