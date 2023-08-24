2-time Tag team champions have re-signed with Tony Khan's AEW- Reports

AEW has just re-signed The Boys, Brandon, and Brent Tate. The twins were recently seen in ROH, appearing alongside Dalton Castle, providing ringside assistance or as tag team partners.

The Boys have been aligned with Castle since 2015, and they even won the ROH Six-man Tag Team Championship during their first stint as a unit. They went their separate ways in 2019 but reunited at last year's edition of Death Before Dishonor, to become two-time Six-man Tag Team Champions.

They've made sporadic appearances on Dynamite and Rampage in tag team action. They appeared more frequently on Dark when it was still being taped, competing either in tag team action or alongside Dalton Castle.

According to a report by Fightful, negotiations between AEW and the Tate Twins went back and forth for a few weeks. They then took to social media to make the announcement themselves that they re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Dalton Castle and The Boys' most recent AEW appearance

Last week on Collision, Dalton Castle of ROH faced Bullet Club Gold's Jay White in singles action. Castle was accompanied by Brandon and Brent Tate, otherwise known as "The Boys" while Jay White had The Gunns and Juice Robinson by his side.

The match was chock-full of interferences from either side, as The Boys and The Gunns went at each other. But in the end, the Switchblade simply hit his signature Blade Runner to get the victory over the former ROH World Champion.

Fans can expect more appearances from Dalton Castle and The Boys from now on, may it be on Ring of Honor, where they are more frequent, or AEW, following the twins' re-signing with the promotion.

