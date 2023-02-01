2-time United States Champion says he almost "retired" following shocking WWE release

Last year, a former WWE United States Champion was released from the promotion. Following the release, the Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe signed with AEW. Joe recently revealed that he was considering retirement prior to the signing.

Samoa Joe had a successful run in WWE. He is a two-time United States Champion and is the only wrestler to hold the NXT Championship on three separate occasions. Shortly after signing with AEW, Joe won the ROH World Television Championship. He simultaneously held on to the TNT title by dethroning Wardlow.

One of the major reasons for his WWE release was multiple injuries. Joe was suffering from a severe concussion and thus was not medically cleared to compete. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, podcast, Joe opened up about signing with AEW and revealed that he was initially planning on hanging up his wrestling boots due to the multiple concussion scares.

"I was legitimately thinking about hanging it up, for health reasons. You know, obviously still coming off the concussion and still dealing with the very hidden effects of that and getting back in the ring healthy and transitioning back to a physical state where it’s like, I could do something for a good period of time and not wanna pass out," Samoa Joe said. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Samoa Joe jokingly said that money was the only reason he signed with AEW.

“Oh, all the money they threw at me I mean, immediately threw all my morals away,"[H/T eWrestlingNews]

Renee Paquette shared a clip from the podcast via Twitter.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Today on the Sessions it’s all about @SamoaJoe ! One of my faves of all time- in and out of the ring! We talk so many different things in his career, to his first performance at 5 years old, to acting/ voice overs, and now his time in @AEW . He’s cool, you should listen. Today on the Sessions it’s all about @SamoaJoe! One of my faves of all time- in and out of the ring! We talk so many different things in his career, to his first performance at 5 years old, to acting/ voice overs, and now his time in @AEW. He’s cool, you should listen. https://t.co/pTXmvn79Vs

Samoa Joe on his initial thoughts after being released from WWE the first time

The Samoan Submission Machine was one of the few stars who was released from the company twice. While speaking on the same podcast, Joe opened up about the first time he was released. He mentioned that the main reason for his firing was because of a battle of power in upper management and he said it did not affect him much as Triple H hired him back in a matter of hours.

“Being released from WWE the first time… I deign to say that initially, as I understand it, unconfirmed, there is issues between the two upper echelons in management and they were planning out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them. So, after the initial one, I didn’t have much of a chance to grieve because essentially, I was hired back within hours,” [H/T eWrestlingNews]

The three-time NXT Champion also shared that he felt his release for the second time was a fair decision as that saved a lot of money for WWE.

Joe is set to regain the TNT Title back from Darby Allin on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Do you think the Samoan Submission Machine can become a two-time TNT Champion? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

